Al-Qassam Brigades ambush Israeli forces in southern Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said Friday that they ambushed Israeli forces in the Saad Sayel barracks site, eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters "ambushed a Zionist force after detonating a pre-prepared minefield inside the Saad Sayel barracks site east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip."

It also said its fighters "executed a military operation near Al-Dawa Mosque, located east of Rafah."

The operation involved targeting "a building housing several Israeli soldiers with a TBG shell, striking a troop carrier beneath the building with a Yassin 105 shell, and deploying an anti-personnel shell along with a full strike against a group of Israeli soldiers positioned near a tanker."

The attack resulted in a number of casualties, it added.

Al-Qassam Brigades also targeted "an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Abu Halawa area, east of the city of Rafah."

In a separate statement, the brigades said "fierce clashes are taking place between Palestinian resistance factions and Israeli forces penetrating eastern Rafah in southern Gaza Strip."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Friday claimed to have intercepted two missiles fired from the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, it said Israeli air defense fighters intercepted two launches that crossed from the Rafah area to the area surrounding Gaza.

The Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed the attack, noting that it shelled "the military site of Kerem Shalom east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells."

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack in October, which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 34,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children. Over 78,500 others have been injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. Thousands remain missing.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in the coastal enclave, and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians.





