Syrian mother longs to reunite with son kidnapped by YPG/PKK

Fatima Ahmed, a Syrian mother, yearns to be reunited with her son who was abducted at the age of 17 by PKK/YPG terrorists. According to 2022 UN data, more than 1,200 children were taken and forced to join the PKK and its Syrian counterpart, the YPG, in combat.

Published May 09,2024
She said her son was kidnapped by the terrorist group when he was just 17.

After her husband died in a landmine explosion in 2015, her son quit school to work at the vegetable market.

In February, the PKK kidnapped several children from that market, including my son, she said.

"He is my only son. We only have each other."

She said she went to the youth wing of the terror group, but they don't admit to have kidnapped him.

"My son can't even hold a weapon, he won't accept the ideas of the terrorist group," she said, adding that she worries for his health.

"We want to live in peace. I won't quit searching for my son, I will find him," she said, adding that the group has to be held accountable for its actions.

- Over 1,200 children kidnapped in 2022

UN figures show that in 2022, the PKK and its Syrian branch, the YPG, abducted and coerced over 1,200 children into fighting in its ranks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern over the exploitation of children by the PKK, urging an end to their recruitment and the release of all children held by the terror group.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.