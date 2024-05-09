US tells Israel to seek alternatives to achieve objectives in Rafah

The US on Thursday expressed concern over Israel conducting "a major ground operation" in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

In response to Anadolu's question about US President Joe Biden's remarks that Israel has not yet crossed a "red line" in Rafah as well as statements concerning the halting of arms shipments if there were a major attack on Rafah, US Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Robert Wood said the US is "concerned about a major ground operation."

"We've been very clear to them that there are other ways to achieve your objectives," said Wood. "We consulted with them on some of those ideas."

He expressed hope that Israel would heed the advice from Washington.

On the issue of displaced peoples, Wood simply stated, "I am familiar with the figures."