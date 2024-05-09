TURKISH PARLIAMENT, CUBAS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SIGN AGREEMENT

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and Cuban National Assembly's President Esteban Lazo Hernandez have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the creation of an inter-parliamentary working group.



According to the MoU, which outlines the objectives of the working group's activities, cooperation between the parliaments will be enhanced in politics, economy, trade, finance, science, education, culture, and other fields.



The memorandum encourages regular contacts between specialized committees and administrative bodies, as well as mutual visits and joint meetings, to strengthen the experience sharing regarding legislative, oversight, and other parliamentary activities.



According to the MoU, it is envisaged to encourage the organization of technical cooperation projects and training programs that facilitate the sharing of experiences and best practices in order to strengthen the institutional capacities of administrative bodies.



Regular consultations will also take place on issues of mutual interest.























