Ukraine says downed 59 of 76 drones, missiles fired overnight

Ukraine's air force on Wednesday said it had downed dozens of Russian missiles and drones fired in an overnight barrage that targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

The attacks wounded at least three people -- two in the region surrounding the capital Kyiv, and one in the central Kirovograd region, local authorities said.

"The enemy used 76 means of air attack -- 55 missiles and 21 attack drones," the air force said on Telegram, adding its air defence systems had intercepted 39 missiles and 20 drones.

While Ukrainian troops struggle to hold the front line more than two years into the war, Moscow has intensified strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, triggering blackouts and energy rationing across the country.

"The enemy has not abandoned plans to deprive Ukrainians of light. Another massive attack on our energy industry!" Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

The strikes targeted energy infrastructure facilities in at least six regions, the ministry said.

At least three thermal power plants were "seriously damaged" overnight according to Ukraine's largest private energy operator DTEK.

This was the fifth attack on the company's energy facilities in a month and a half, DTEK said.