Turkish president meets Polish security chief, Romanian security adviser in Ankara

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received Poland's head of national security Jacek Siewiera and Romania's national security adviser Ion Oprisor in Ankara.

The meeting held at the presidential complex addressed enhancing the cooperation among the countries, the Ukraine war, as well as the latest situation in Israel-Palestine conflict, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

Arguing that Ankara's approach toward Ukraine is in line with Poland and Romania, Erdoğan said progress has not been made in establishing peace despite more than two years of active conflict.

Stressing the need to open a door that would provide an honorable way out for both sides, Erdoğan said unilateral peace initiatives that do not involve Russia "have a weak chance of success."

President Erdoğan said the cost of Israeli actions in Gaza is severe, adding that the events not only represent a test of security but also a test of humanity.

The Turkish leader said Israel has escalated the intensity of the "massacre" despite Hamas' approval of a cease-fire, emphasizing that the principles and rules advocated for Ukraine should also apply to Gaza.

"President Erdoğan, expressing Türkiye's expectations from the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, said these include ensuring complete solidarity within NATO, allies refraining from imposing restrictions on each other, particularly in defense investment and trade, and abandoning efforts to exclude Türkiye within the context of NATO-European Union cooperation," the communications office said.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Erdoğan's chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and other officials were also present in the meeting.