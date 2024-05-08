Amount of humanitarian aid going into Gaza is 'unacceptable’: U.S.

The U.S. said Wednesday that the level of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip is "unacceptable" and urged Israel to open the Rafah border crossing "as soon as possible."

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington did not see humanitarian assistance moving through the Kerem Shalom border crossing because of "logistical and security concerns" on the ground.

Israel said Wednesday it reopened the key Kerem Shalom crossing into the besieged enclave, which was closed Sunday following a rocket attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on the area where the crossing is located. The attack killed four Israeli soldiers.

"When it comes to the level of humanitarian assistance, the results as they are today are just unacceptable," Miller said, adding that the U.S. is pushing Israel to reverse the decrease in assistance.

Noting that there was also no entry of fuel through the Rafah crossing, which was seized by Israel following a limited invasion Tuesday, Miller said it is critical for the crossing to be opened for fuel.

Miller stressed that the Rafah crossing is now Israel's responsibility.

"We have made clear to them that they need to open the crossing as soon as possible," he said.

He urged Israel to make sure that aid deliveries can come in, humanitarian aid workers can come in and go out too, and that the delivery of humanitarian assistance is not further impeded.