RUSSIA CANNOT INVESTIGATE AFP JOURNALISTS 2023 KILLING IN UKRAINE: KREMLIN

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia could not investigate the killing of AFP journalist Arman Soldin from rocket fire almost one year ago in east Ukraine, noting he died in Kyiv-held territory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told AFP that, "Russia cannot carry out any investigation here," into the death of the 32-year-old video journalist, who was killed by Russian rocket fire on May 9, 2023.

Peskov said: "Here you probably have to somehow contact the Ukrainian side," saying he did not know the details of Soldin's work as a journalist.

The Kremlin spokesman added: "If I understand correctly, at the moment of his death he was on territory that was under the control of the Kyiv regime."

AFP's global news director Phil Chetwynd on Tuesday called Soldin's death "a uniquely traumatic event for all of us".

Soldin, a French citizen born in Bosnia, was killed on the outskirts of the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, close to Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region.

His AFP team came under fire from Russian Grad rockets while with a group of Ukrainian soldiers.

Since 2022, 11 journalists have been killed in Ukraine according to Reporters Without Borders.