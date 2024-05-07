There are 'strong indications' Rafah relocation being done in violation of international law: OHCHR

The UN human rights office said Tuesday there are "strong indications" that Israel's forced displacement of people from the southern Gaza city of Rafah, under threat of Israeli attacks, is "being conducted in violation of international law."

"People are being forcibly relocated yet again, sometimes the fourth, fifth or sixth time to places that are not safe," OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN press briefing in Geneva. Rafah is the last-ditch place of refuge for over a million Palestinians forced to move due to relentless Israeli attacks in other parts of Gaza.

Shamdasani stressed that the people being forced to move now include ones who were disabled due to seven months of hostilities, some need dialysis treatments, and they are relocating to places that lack the infrastructure or the resources to be able to take in the displacement of this large number of people with such diverse needs.

"International humanitarian law prohibits the ordering of the displacement of civilians for reasons related to the conflict unless the security of the civilians is involved," she said, underlining that Israel has "strict obligations" under international humanitarian law to ensure the safety and access of these individuals to medical care, adequate food, and safe water and sanitation.

"Failure to meet these obligations may amount to forced displacement, which is a war crime," she said and added: "There are strong indications that this (relocation) is being conducted in violation of international law."

- Intensified Israeli operations in Gaza deplored

Asked by Anadolu how she evaluates Israel's Rafah operation despite Hamas agreeing to a cease-fire, Shamdasani said, "We deplore the intensified" Israeli forces' operation in Gaza, and appeal to both sides to agree to a cease-fire.

"The situation is beyond unbearable," she added.

On Monday the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for Palestinians in the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah.

Rafah is home to more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians who have taken refuge from the war launched by Israel following an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed nearly 1,200 people.

Since then, the Israeli onslaught has killed nearly 34,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, besides causing a humanitarian catastrophe.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel also stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians there.