Turkish president, Kuwaiti emir discuss Israel’s attacks on Gaza, bilateral relations

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah discussed on Tuesday Israel's attacks on Gaza and bilateral relations during a meeting in the capital Ankara.

The Kuwaiti ruler's visit, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, marks the first visit at the level of emir from the Gulf country in seven years.

In meeting held at the presidential complex, "President Erdoğan said Kuwait's stance against Israeli oppression is significant, emphasizing that this stance strengthens the Palestinian cause," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish leader said Ankara has been making efforts for the establishment of a lasting cease-fire since the beginning of the conflict last October.

President Erdoğan said the Islamic world should work together for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on 1967 borders.

BILATERAL RELATIONS



The two leaders discussed various matters from the defense industry to the Development Road project, and measures needed to increase bilateral trade volume.

"In the meeting where the necessity to reinvigorate the Joint Economic Commission Mechanism between Türkiye and Kuwait was highlighted, it was emphasized that fostering mutual investments and trade would be beneficial for both countries," the communications office said.

Erdoğan and Sheikh Meshal also held discussions on cooperation in the fields of diplomacy, health, culture, tourism, and education.

President Erdoğan said Türkiye's support for Kuwait's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security will continue, emphasizing that contacts at all levels will be maintained rigorously.

Erdoğan highlighted the importance of developing cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Organization of Turkic States, saying Kuwait's support to these efforts is crucial and will ensure the opening of new opportunities for collaboration.

Türkiye and Kuwait later signed six cooperation agreements in a ceremony, and President Erdoğan decorated Sheikh Meshal, who took charge in December, with the Order of State medal.