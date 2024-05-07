Türkiye, Kuwait sign 6 cooperation agreements

Türkiye and Kuwait signed on Tuesday six cooperation agreements in Ankara, in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

The signing ceremony took place after one-on-one and delegation-level meetings at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital. The Kuwaiti ruler arrived in Türkiye on an official visit earlier in the day. He was welcomed by the Turkish president with an official ceremony.

The memorandums of understanding signed are on cooperation in investment promotion activities, free zones, housing welfare and infrastructure, disaster and emergency management, establishing a joint strategic dialogue, and implementation of protocol on state-to-state defense industry supply contracts.

President Erdoğan also decorated Sheikh Meshal, who took charge in December, with the Order of State medal.