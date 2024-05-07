Russia’s Putin sworn in as president for 5th term

Russian President Vladimir Putin was sworn in for a fifth presidential term in an inauguration ceremony held in the capital Moscow on Tuesday.

The ceremony that took place in the Kremlin marks the start of another six-year term in office for Putin, who won 87.28% of the vote during the presidential election held in March.

In a speech after taking the oath to office, Putin thanked the citizens of his country and Russian troops fighting for it, expressing that the interests and security of his people will be above all.

Putin further said that they will determine the fate of Russia themselves and "only ourselves for the sake of today's and future generations."

He also said that Russian citizens have confirmed the "correctness" of the country's course in the election, and that he is confident they will "pass through this difficult milestone period with dignity.

He went on to say that Russia does not refuse dialogue with Western countries and that "the choice is theirs."

The president added that Russia will continue to work with its partners to form a multipolar world order.