Pro-Palestine protesters rally outside Met Gala event in New York

Pro-Palestinian protesters made their voices heard Monday outside the Met Gala, a high-profile fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Protesters rallied, demanding an end to the months-long Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Officers from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) reportedly arrested several demonstrators.

"As hundreds of spectators gathered to watch their favorite celebrities walk up the carpet at the annual @metmuseum Gala, your NYPD Officers were out there ensuring everyone's safety and security," the NYPD said on X.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas which killed about 1,200 people.

More than 34,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,100 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.













