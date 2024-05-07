Lavrov says Russia plans to open embassy in Sierra Leone by end of year

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow will open its embassy in Sierra Leone by the end of the year.

"We plan to open new diplomatic missions on the African continent, including in Freetown. In Freetown, we expect to do it this year, before the end of this year," Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow, after meeting his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Timothy Musa Kabba.

All necessary decisions have been made and it is time to implement them -- the sides are working on it, noted Lavrov.

He also announced that the governments of the two countries are mulling cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy, including the possibility of the construction of a nuclear power plant in Sierra Leone.

"We have agreed with Mr. Minister that he will formulate additional wishes for Russian investors in various sectors, including in the field of possible cooperation in nuclear energy and peaceful atom outside the energy sector," he said. "We will organize an interdepartmental study, it will not take much time. I think that you will find out about the results soon."

Kabba said the opening of the embassy will contribute to trust-building between Russian and Sierra Leonean businessmen.

He noted that every agreement that is adopted concerning private business in Sierra Leone is ratified by parliament to ensure additional security for foreign investors.

Kabba said his country has been experiencing an energy crisis.

"We have an energy crisis in Sierra Leone today, and energy is the lifeblood of any economy and a catalyst for development. Any energy that can help us is welcome, the only thing is that it must be eco-friendly. We welcome Russia's investments in our energy sector," he said.