ANKARA CALLS ISRAELS RAFAH OPERATION ANOTHER WAR CRIME

Ankara calls Israel's Rafah operation "another war crime"

Reuters WORLD
Published May 07,2024
The Israeli operation in Gaza's Rafah city a day after Hamas accepted a ceasefire deal marks another war crime by Israel, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Tuesday.

"By carrying out a ground attack on Rafah, just a day after Hamas approved Qatar and Egypt's proposal for a ceasefire deal, Israel has added another to the war crimes it has committed in Palestinian territories since October 7," Yilmaz said on social media platform X.

"Türkiye will continue working for the Israeli leadership to be legally punished," he added.