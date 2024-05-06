EU chief says 'confident' China will de-escalate Russia nuclear threats

 Contact Us
Published May 06,2024
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said she was confident Chinese President Xi Jinping would de-escalate tensions over nuclear threats made by Russia.

"President Xi has played an important role in de-escalating Russia's irresponsible nuclear threats," she said after talks in Paris with Xi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I am confident that President Xi will continue to do so against the backdrop of the ongoing nuclear threats by Russia," she added, hours after President Vladimir Putin ordered nuclear weapons drills involving troops based near Ukraine.