Pro-Palestinian protesters reach agreement with University of California, Riverside

The University of California, Riverside administration and student protesters have reached a deal to take down a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

"I am pleased to share that we have reached an agreement that will result in the peaceful conclusion of the encampment by no later than midnight tonight," Chancellor Kim A. Wilcox said on Friday.

Under the deal, the university will disclose and review its investments and adjust the approval process for study abroad programs to ensure it aligns with the university's anti-discriminatory policies.

"The School of Business has discontinued Global Programs in Oxford, USA, Cuba, Vietnam, Brazil, China, Egypt, Jordan and Israel," the agreement said.

"It has been my goal to resolve this matter peacefully and I am encouraged by this outcome-which was generated through constructive dialogue," said Wilcox.

"This agreement does not change the realities of the war in Gaza, or the need to address antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of bias and discrimination; however, I am grateful that we can have constructive and peaceful conversations on how to address these complex issues."

The agreement at UC Riverside follows similar developments at other prominent US schools, including Brown, Northwestern, and Rutgers.

Since last month, the US has seen a wave of demonstrations at US university campuses calling for an end to the war on Gaza, with student protesters facing police violence and arrests.