Eurovision Song Contest’s organizers ban Palestinian flags from event

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said it is banning Palestinian flags and pro-Palestinian symbols from the Eurovision Song Contest, which is scheduled to take place next week in Malmo, Sweden, local media reported Thursday.

The EBU, the organizers of the contest, said those who try to enter Malmo Arena with a Palestinian flag or a banner containing a political message will be stopped and the flags or banners will be taken away, according to the Göteborgs-Posten newspaper.

The announcement came amid heightened tensions surrounding Israel's participation in the song competition over its war on Gaza, in which nearly 34,600 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,700 injured, with many missing and uncounted for, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Pro-Palestinian groups are expected to stage large protests in the host city alongside the event.

Malmo Police Department spokesperson Nils Norling said they estimate that 100,000 demonstrators will come to the city, according to national broadcaster SVT Nyheter.

Over 20,000 people from various European countries are also expected to travel to Malmo to protest against Israel's participation in the music competition.

The Palestine Network has taken the initiative to organize demonstrations and other cultural activities in the city during Eurovision week, said SVT Nyheter.

The Palestine Group in Malmo is also one of many organizations collaborating to organize two demonstrations in the city.

"We are planning two large, peaceful demonstrations on May 9 and 11 in Malmo. We hope that many people will come from Denmark to participate," Per-Olof Karlsson, one of the organizers, told the broadcaster.

Asked why he felt it was important to stage such a protest, he said: "Because Israel should be excluded from Eurovision just like they did with Russia."

In solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and as part of a protest, an alternative music event called Falastinvision will be held on the final day of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 11 in Malmo.

Many artists from Sweden and other parts of Europe will participate to show their support for Palestinians.

Authorities have requested extra security measures including police with submachine guns and reinforcements from Denmark and Norway.

Malmo, Sweden's third largest city, is home to around 360,000 people spanning 186 nationalities, including a large Palestinian and Muslim population.

In 2022, Russia was barred from the Eurovision held in Turin, Italy after neighboring Finland threatened to pull their performer out unless it was banned due to Moscow's decision to invade Ukraine that year.

The EBU prevented the country from participating in future competitions.

Iceland was fined by the EBU after its Eurovision act Hatari raised Palestinian flags during their appearance on the show held in Israel in 2019.

In December, the board of the Icelandic Society of Authors and Composers (FTT) publicly called on Iceland's public broadcaster RUV not to take part in the song contest "unless Israel is denied participation in the competition on the same grounds as Russia in the last competition," FTT's General Director Stefan Eiríksson said in a letter sent to RUV.

"We all have a duty to take a stand against war and the killing of civilians and innocent children," Eiríksson said.

He further emphasized that individuals and states "always have the choice not to put our name to such things."

"We owe it to those nations that act with force through military might not to share the stage in an event that is always characterized by joy and optimism," added Eiríksson.

The final of the 2024 Eurovision Contest will take place on May 11 following Sweden's victory in 2023 with the song Tatoo by Loreen.