4 children among 7 killed in Israeli raid in southern Gaza Strip

At least four children among seven Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli raid targeting a house in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu on Friday.

The victims were said to be from the Shaheen family, and lived in the Al-Zuhur neighborhood.

Multiple civilians were also wounded in Israeli airstrikes on a house in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, Rafah, and on the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, according to Wafa news agency.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 which killed some 1,200 people and took around 250 as hostages.

Nearly 34,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and much of Gaza has been reduced to a rubble besides causing widespread hunger and disease.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to prevent genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







