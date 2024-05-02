Kremlin says any peace conference on Ukraine without Russia lacks 'result-oriented approach'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized on Thursday that any peace conference regarding the Ukrainian settlement without Russia's involvement lacks a result-oriented approach.

Regarding the upcoming peace conference in Switzerland scheduled for June, Peskov expressed skepticism about its potential outcomes due to Moscow's exclusion.

"We fail to comprehend the significance of this peace conference. Without Russia's participation, how can we expect substantive discussions and meaningful results? This initiative seems inherently flawed," he said.

Peskov also criticized the threats made by Ukrainian officials to destroy the Kerch Bridge, linking the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia.

"These threats are not new, they have been made before. The Kyiv regime's intentions to continue terrorist activities are clear. We take these threats seriously," he said.

Peskov dismissed the US State Department's allegations of the Russian military employing chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces as "unfounded."

"Such accusations lack any basis and are unsupported by evidence. Russia remains committed to its international obligations in this regard," he said.

Peskov also refuted US President Joe Biden's characterization of Russia as "xenophobic," asserting that the reality is "exactly the opposite."

"Is Russia introducing sometimes absolutely bandit-like restrictions against companies exclusively by criteria of nationality? Is Russia persecuting people with concrete nationality? No, it is not Russia who is doing this, a completely different country is doing this," he stressed.

The spokesman said discrimination is happening in France where not only the Russian athletes were deprived of the right to compete on behalf of their nation, but also ordinary people holding Russian passports are being denied participation, even in volunteer roles. Some Russians and Belarusians are eligible to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024 as individual neutral athletes.

Regarding US pressure tactics through economic sanctions on sovereign nations, Peskov condemned such actions aimed at severing ties with Russia.

"While the US continues its coercive tactics, our bilateral relations with affected countries remain resilient. These nations uphold their sovereignty despite external pressures," he emphasized.

Peskov also commemorated the 10th anniversary of the events in Ukraine's city of Odesa on May 2, where nearly 50 people lost their lives due to a fire at the Trade Union building.

"We honor the memory of those who perished in Odesa a decade ago. Justice must prevail, and those responsible for this heinous crime must be held accountable," he said.









