NATO expresses concern over Russia’s hybrid activities

NATO on Thursday expressed concern over Russia's hybrid activities on allied territory.

"NATO allies are deeply concerned about recent malign activities on allied territory, including those resulting in the investigation and charging of multiple individuals in connection with hostile state activity affecting Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom," it said in a statement.

Maintaining that the incidents are part of Russia's intensifying campaign, the statement noted that disinformation, sabotage, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, and disinformation campaigns are among the activities Russia carries out.

Underlining that the alliance will continue to strengthen its resilience to counter and contest Russian hybrid actions, it added: "We condemn Russia's behavior, and we call on Russia to uphold its international obligations, as Allies do theirs. Russia's actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine."