U.S. says Israeli settler attacks on Jordanian aid convoy heading to Gaza 'unacceptable'

The U.S. on Thursday urged Israel to take steps to prevent attacks on aid convoys after Israeli settlers attacked a shipment from Jordan, calling the attacks "unacceptable".

"These attacks on aid shipments are unacceptable, and that Israel ought to take steps to prevent them," said State Department Spokesman Matt Miller during a press briefing.

"We were glad to hear that Israel yesterday arrested three of the people involved in the attacks on this convoy, that is the appropriate step," Miller said.

"That's the step that they ought to take whenever there are attacks on aid convoys," he said, adding that aid shipments being delivered to innocent civilians "ought to continue unimpeded".

The spokesman also said Hamas actions to divert aid is also "unacceptable," noting that the aid was intercepted and diverted by Hamas on the ground in Gaza.

Jordan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Israeli settlers attacked two aid convoys from Jordan who were on their way to Gaza.

"Two Jordanian aid convoys carrying food, flour, and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were attacked by settlers," the ministry said.

The aid convoys were the first major shipment from Jordan into Erez crossing, which was reopened for first time by Israel since Oct. 7 after months of pressure from the U.S.