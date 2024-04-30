U.S. military aid to Taiwan sends ‘seriously wrong signal to independence forces': China

China on Monday criticized a U.S. military aid package to Taiwan, saying it sent "a seriously wrong signal" to "independence forces" on the island nation.

The package "gravely infringes" upon China's sovereignty by providing large military aid to Taiwan, violating the one-China principle and three China-U.S. joint communiques, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

The U.S. last week approved a $95 billion foreign aid package including more than $60.8 billion for Ukraine, $26.6 billion for Israel, and $8 billion for Indo-Pacific allies, including to Taiwan, to counter China.

Lin warned that Beijing will "take strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests otherwise."

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway province" while the self-ruled island has insisted on its independence since 1949.

BEIJING DENIES INTERFERENCE IN U.S. ELECTIONS



During his news conference in Beijing, Lin emphasized China's "non-interference policy" in other countries' internal affairs, including the U.S. presidential election this fall.

He urged the U.S. to "stop paranoia and mudslinging at China."

Lin said the U.S. should focus on a stable China-U.S. relationship and the well-being of both peoples, rather than diverting attention and deflecting blame.

He was responding to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's accusation that China is allegedly attempting to "influence and arguably interfere" with the upcoming U.S. elections.

Blinken said Friday: "We have seen, generally speaking, evidence of attempts to influence and arguably interfere, and we want to make sure that that's cut off as quickly as possible."