Pro-Israel demonstrators attack pro-Palestinian activists in South Africa

Pro-Palestine supporters Tuesday expressed outrage after two men carrying an Israeli flag were seen in a video on social media scuffling with two women activists in Cape Town.

A short viral video posted on X showed the men attacking a pro-Palestinian woman activist and pulling her hair, while another woman was heard warning them not to touch a woman.

When she joined the shuffle to save her friend she was pushed away by one of the men.

Advocate Shameemah Salie, national spokesperson for the Al Jama-ah political party told Anadolu Tuesday that pro-Palestinian protesters had been picketing every weekend in Simonstown near Cape Town when pro-Israeli supporters started counter pickets.

''Allegations are that last weekend one of the pro-Zionist members made a statement to females in the pro-Palestinian group that they are beautiful and had they been in Gaza Hamas would rape them,'' she said.

Salie added that verbal responses ensued leading to one of the pro-Israeli men grabbing a pro-Palestinian man and dragging him and beating him, while another man started pushing a woman and attempting to hit her.

''This matter is very concerning, this is the second matter of allegations of threats of rape against pro-Palestinian activists that Al Jama-ah has been asked to assist with,'' the advocate said.

She said criminal charges were laid at the Fish Hoek police station against the attackers who have not yet been arrested.

One of the men in the video identified himself as Anthony Rostov, as he walked away from the scene of the scuffle.

Salie said Al Jama-ah will continue to provide support to the complainants in the matter and are aware that threats have been extended to individuals speaking up against Zionism and the genocide being committed in Palestine.