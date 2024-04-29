Bayern fret over fitness of Musiala and Sané for Madrid first leg

Bayern Munich stars Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané are doubtful for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Real Madrid.



"There are a few last-minute decisions like with Jamal and Leroy,' coach Thomas Tuchel told a news conference on Monday.



He said he will make a decision on Musiala (knee irritation) and Sané (groin problem) after their final training session.



Tuchel believes there is a good chance that Konrad Laimer, who was substituted at the weekend with an ankle injury, will be able to play on Tuesday but the situation looks worse for injured centre backs Matthijs de Ligt (knee) and Dayot Upamecano (ankle).



He already announced Serge Gnabry will feature after recovering from injury.



"This semi-final feels like a final," added Tuchel. "It's definitely a very big and very resonant game."



Bayern captain Manuel Neuer is already looking ahead to the final at Wembley on June 1.



"I think Real Madrid v Bayern Munich clashes are some of the biggest games. The whole football world is delighted, we players are delighted," Neuer told UEFA.



"We know getting to Wembley and playing the final is obviously going to be tough. That's why we have to be in very good form on the day in both games."



Neuer is eyeing another German Wembley final like 2013 between Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, who face Paris St Germain in the other semi-final.



"First of all, it's very good for German football to have two teams in the semi-finals. Of course, the venue of the final is also special and the fact that the two teams from 2013 are still in the semis is also very special," he said.



