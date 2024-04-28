Ukraine says situation at front line with Russia has ‘worsened’

Ukrainian servicemen drive a quad bike on a road that leads to the town of Chasiv Yar, in the Donetsk region, on March 30, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP File Photo)

Ukraine's commander-in-chief said on Sunday that the situation in the front line with Russia has "worsened" over the past week.

"The situation at the front worsened. Trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line, the enemy concentrated the main efforts in several directions, creating a significant advantage in forces and means," Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram.

Expressing that Moscow is actively conducting attacks along the entire front line, Syrskyi said that Russian forces are achieving "tactical successes" in some directions.

Syrskyi further said that positions along the front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces are changing several times during a day, leading to an "ambiguous understanding of the situation."

He also assessed the situation over the past week, indicating that heavy fighting has continued across the front line and while Russian forces have achieved "tactical successes," Ukrainian forces have also been able to improve their positions in some areas.

Indicating that Russian forces are trying to bring the village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region under its control, Syrskyi said the most difficult situation on the front line is in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

"Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, preserving the lives and health of our defenders, moved to new frontiers west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka," he said, adding that Ukrainian forces managed to improve their tactical positions near Synkivka and the Serebryansky forest.

"At the same time, we are monitoring the increase in the number and regrouping of the enemy's troops in the Kharkiv direction," he went on to say.