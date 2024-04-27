TURKISH PARLIAMENT SPEAKER MEETS WITH NELSON MANDELAS GRANDSON

Türkiye's parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Saturday met with Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, who was in Istanbul for the 5th Conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

During their meeting, Kurtulmus thanked the South African government and people for their support to the Palestinian cause.

He expressed appreciation for the courageous step taken by the South African government, stating that as the speaker of the Turkish parliament, he expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Türkiye.

The speaker said that there is a need to utilize every opportunity to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from committing "crimes against humanity."













