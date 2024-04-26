Climate change may have aggravated rains in Gulf: Scientists

Scientists are looking into the possibility that torrential rains that hit the Gulf region last week may have been exacerbated by climate change.

According to CNN, 21 scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA), an international academic collaboration, have studied the impact of climate change on the downpours that have disrupted life in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen.

Creating computer simulations comparing a real weather event to a fictional world without climate change, the researchers also analyzed the rainfall rates of countries in the Gulf region in past years.

The scientists found that in just one day, 10% to 40% more rain fell than it would have in a world without 1.2C of warming from coal, oil and natural gas use.

Focusing on the possibility that the rainfall may have been exacerbated by climate change, the researchers have determined that the El Nino weather phenomenon, which causes temperatures to rise, may also be a major factor.

Heavy rains and floods in the Gulf region had a negative impact on life in Oman, the UAE, Bahrain and Yemen. Bad weather conditions led to the closure of airports in the countries, disruptions of flights and economic problems.

The UAE announced on April 16 that the country received its highest amount of rainfall in 75 years.















