Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said that 16 Ukrainian children previously "deported to Russia" had been reunited with their families, although Russia earlier claimed there was an exchange involving a larger number of minors.

"A group of 16 Ukrainian children... have been released and reunited with their families" in Qatar, Zelensky said, not addressing Russia's claim that 48 children were involved in an exchange, including 19 that would go to Russia.