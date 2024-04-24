Russia vetoes resolution on weapons of mass destruction in outer space at UN Security Council

Russia vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution Wednesday on weapons of mass destruction in outer space.

The 15-member council gathered in New York to vote on a draft resolution, authored by Japan and the US as well as Türkiye being co-author, recommended peaceful use of outer space and prevention of arms race in outer space.

The resolution was blocked with 13 votes in favor, one veto and another abstention by China.

Before the voting, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, argued that the draft resolution was "limited and politically motivated," claiming it did not reflect the views of all members.

Nebenzia, advocating for the prohibition of any weapons in space, said that this was why they requested amendments.

Following the vote, US Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield reminded that Russia had openly stated its intention not to place nuclear weapons in space, questioning, "So today's veto begs the question, Why?"

"Why, if you are following the rules, … you do not support a resolution that reaffirms them? What could you possibly be hiding? It is baffling and it's a shame," she added.

The draft resolution called on member states to conduct space exploration in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, and urged them to contribute to the peaceful use of space to prevent an arms race. It emphasized member states' obligation to comply with the Outer Space Treaty and underscored the prohibition of placing nuclear and mass destruction weapons in space.