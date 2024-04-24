Need for ending hostilities in Gaza more urgent than ever: Greece

The need for ending hostilities in Gaza is more urgent than ever, said Greek foreign minister on Wednesday.

Speaking to public broadcaster ERT in the Qatari capital Doha following a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, George Gerapetritis remarked that the Middle East is experiencing difficult times.

He warned that there is a risk of hostilities spreading to Lebanon and Syria and Houthi attacks in the Red Sea put freedom of navigation at stake.

Praising Qatar for assuming a very important mediating role in the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, Gerapetritis argued that Greece also plays an important regional role as an interlocutor.

He also revealed that Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will visit Greece next month.















