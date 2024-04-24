MOSCOW COURT RULES TO ARREST RUSSIAS DEPUTY DEFENSE MINISTER ACCUSED OF BRIBERY

A Moscow court on Wednesday arrested for two months, till June 23, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov, who was detained Tuesday night on charges of bribery.

During a hearing at Moscow's Basmanny court, it was disclosed that Ivanov faces allegations of grand bribery linked to contract and subcontract activities undertaken for the Defense Ministry.

Investigators assert that the bribe surpassed 1 million rubles ($10,700), categorizing it as "particularly significant" under Russian law and fraught with a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years.

The court also revealed the detention and subsequent arrest of another suspect, Sergey Borodin, a former colonel who is considered to be Ivanov's accomplice. He was similarly remanded into custody.

Ivanov and Borodin allegedly "entered into a criminal conspiracy with third parties" to receive bribes "in the form of property services for personal needs" during works performed for the Defense Ministry.

Ivanov's lawyer Denis Baluyev said his client was detained at his workplace and pleaded not guilty, noting that "money does not appear at all as the subject of a bribe."

Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the situation, with Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu being forewarned about the impending detentions.

The official declined to comment on reports alleging that Ivanov is also under suspicion of high treason, advising to await official statements regarding the matter.

Before being appointed the deputy defense minister in May 2016, Ivanov worked in management positions in governmental bodies and state companies.