3 injured with stab wounds at Welsh school, 1 arrested

Three people were injured in a school stabbing in West Wales on Wednesday, with an individual arrested for alleged attempted murder, local media reported.

The incident unfolded in the county of Carmarthenshire, where two students and a teacher were stabbed, prompting officials to shut down the secondary where it took place in the town of Ammanford, reported public broadcaster BBC.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that the incident at the school, Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, resulted in the injury of three people, currently receiving medical treatment for stab wounds.

Authorities have apprehended a teenage girl in connection with the incident and have said they are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

The school, which serves approximately 2,000 students, has been closed as investigations into the incident continue.

Emergency services remain on-site, working in coordination with law enforcement and education officials.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on X that he was "shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities urging the local community to cooperate and refrain from speculation.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were working closely with Ysgol Dyffryn Aman and Carmarthenshire County Council to address the situation and ensure the safety of students and staff.



