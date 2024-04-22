UNICEF calls for protecting children by preventing use of explosive weapons in populated areas

The UN children's agency on Monday highlighted the urgent need for action to prevent the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, stating that meaningful measures could nearly halve the number of child casualties in conflicts worldwide.

"Between 2018 and 2022, explosive weapons were responsible for nearly half - 49.8 per cent - of the more than 47,500 instances of children killed and maimed that were verified by the United Nations, in more than 24 conflict zones globally. The vast majority of these instances occurred in populated areas," said a UNICEF statement.

UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban emphasized the major impact on children, stating: "The evidence is irrefutable—when explosive weapons are used in populated areas, children suffer profoundly, not just physically but in every aspect of their lives."

Chaiban stressed the importance of international efforts to address this issue, particularly as countries gather in Oslo, Norway, for the first international follow-up conference to the Political Declaration on the use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas .

"This provides a crucial opportunity to better protect children, their families, and communities from armed conflict," Chaiban said.

Highlighting the devastating consequences beyond physical injuries, Chaiban emphasized the urgent need for sustained international action.

"Prevention is a critical aspect of ensuring all children are protected," he added.