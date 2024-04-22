EU REACHES POLITICAL AGREEMENT ON EXPANDING SANCTIONS AGAINST IRANS DRONE PROGRAM

EU leaders said on Monday that the bloc reached a "political agreement" on expanding drones sanctions regime on Iran.

"It is important to notice that we have reached a political agreement in order to enlarge and expand the existing drones [sanctions] regime to cover missiles and their potential transfer to Russia," Josep Borrell told a news conference following the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

"The existing drones' regime to impose sanctions to Iran in order to cover missiles and their potentials-for the time being, it has not happened - but their potential transfer to Russia.

"This includes the same system that we did for Russia. It includes missiles production. Secondly, it expands the geographical area of this framework to cover drones and missiles deliveries, not only to Russia, but to the whole region of the Middle East and the Red Sea. And thirdly, to expand the list of prohibited drone components," he said.

On the situation in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas, he stressed there is no progress on the release of hostages, no prospect for a cease-fire, and "no real easing of the humanitarian catastrophe."

"So, the three things that we need-release of hostages, cease-fire, [and easing of the] humanitarian catastrophe - [I am] sorry to say, there is no progress in any of them-no significant progress."

Saying that the commissioner in charge of humanitarian assistance, Janez Lenarcic, provided them with some examples of how the humanitarian support is being obstructed, Borrell reiterated his call for unhindered access. "It is clear that it is being hindered, he provided us with concrete examples. So, there is no easing of the humanitarian support, so the humanitarian catastrophe for the Palestinian people continues."

"I want to insist that there is not going to be lasting stability in the region, as long as, the war in Gaza continues," he added.

Also reminding the Review Group report on Israeli allegations about the UNRWA, Borrell said that they were waiting for it.

A report, conducted by the Independent Investigative Group, led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, revealed early Monday that Israel has not backed up claims about UNRWA staffers.

"Let's hope that the study of the Catherine Colonna's Review Group will allow everybody, and in particular, the funding coming from the European Commission, to go back to UNRWA," added Borrell.

The claims that 12 of the agency's employees directly took part in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas had led to a massive funding deficit for the as several donor countries announced cuts.

Some countries later revised their decision and resumed funding to the agency amid a crippling humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.