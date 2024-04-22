Erdoğan, Iraqi counterpart Rashid discuss several topics including Gaza and counterterrorism issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid discussed counter-terrorism and Israel's ongoing Gaza offensive during a meeting in Baghdad on Monday, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iraq, Israel's attacks on Gaza, regional and global issues, and the fight against terror," the Communications Directorate said on X after the meeting that took place during Erdoğan's first official visit to Iraq in 13 years.

It also said Erdoğan conveyed Ankara's expectations from Iraq "regarding the fight against the terrorist organization PKK" and that the country must be cleared of "all forms of terror."

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, near the Turkish borders, to plot attacks on Turkish soil.

MUSLIM UNITY AGAINST 'ISRAELI OPPRESSION IN GAZA'



Erdoğan also highlighted the need for Muslim countries to work together to bring Israel's ongoing attacks in Gaza to an end.

"Pointing out that efforts to stop Israeli oppression in Gaza continue, President Erdoğan expressed that Muslim countries should act in unity during this process," said the Communications Directorate.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 34,151 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,000 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

IRAQI STABILITY



Erdoğan also underlined that stability in Iraq required the normalization of relations between Iraq's central administration and its northern Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

He also stressed the need for its Turkmen community to "reach the status they deserve," according to the statement.

"President Erdoğan stated that the steps taken by Türkiye and Iraq in cooperation in the coming period will also contribute to regional development and welfare," the statement added.

During his one-day official visit, Erdoğan also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Baghdad.

No further information regarding the meeting was provided.

The Turkish president arrived in Baghdad on Monday.

He was welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al Sudani and other Iraqi officials in a ceremony at Baghdad International Airport.

Erdoğan was accompanied by Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, his chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and other ministers.

After Baghdad, he will also be visiting Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.

















