DURING HIS VISIT TO ISTANBUL, PRESIDENT STEINMEIER FACES PROTESTS OVER GERMANYS BACKING OF ISRAEL

During his visit to Istanbul, President Steinmeier faces protests over Germany's backing of Israel

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was protested during his visit to Istanbul due to Germany's support for Israel.

Steinmeier was protested by a group during his visit to Sirkeci Station, where the first Turkish laborers were bid farewell to Germany in 1961.





The group protesting Germany's support for Israel chanted slogans such as "Murderer Germany, get out of Türkiye" and "Genocide criminal, murderer Germany."

German President Steinmeier arrived in Istanbul, the first stop of his three-day visit to Türkiye.





The plane carrying Steinmeier and his delegation landed at Istanbul Airport at 11:58.

At Istanbul Airport, Governor of Istanbul Davut Gül, Germany's Ambassador to Ankara Jürgen Schulz, Türkiye's Ambassador to Berlin Ahmet Başar Şen, and other officials welcomed the German President.





During this first visit to Turkey, marking the 100th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Steinmeier will hold meetings in Istanbul, Gaziantep, and Ankara.











