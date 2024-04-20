Barbados officially recognizes Palestine as state

A man holds the Palestinian flag during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Mosul, Iraq, October 14, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Barbados announced its decision Friday to officially recognize Palestine as a state-the 11th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member to do it.

"How can we say we want a two-state solution if we do not recognise Palestine as a State," Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds said in a statement.

Symmonds said the decision does not affect Barbados' relationship with Israel.

He stressed that the island nation has always maintained at the UN that there should be a two-state solution.

He criticized, however, the fact that Barbados has never recognized Palestine until now.

"I think, an error that we have made through the years and to correct that," he said. "And now, we have formally reached out to the State of Palestine to signal our intention to formally recognise them as a State," he added.