Scholz: War in Ukraine could last several more years

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the war in Ukraine could drag on for several more years; nobody could say whether this war might not even last five years, for example, Scholz said on Friday evening in the eastern city of Chemnitz.



He defended Germany's military support for Ukraine. In addition, diplomacy must be cultivated, he added.



Since the beginning of the war, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin had shown no signs of movement, he said. A dictated peace is unacceptable, emphasized Scholz: "He must not be allowed to get away with this."



Scholz was a guest on Friday evening at a panel discussion organized by the Freie Presse (Free Press) newspaper entitled "Germany under pressure. How can the [government] coalition act under new conditions?"



According to the information provided, the debate was followed by around 200 readers of the newspaper and other invited guests. The discussion was also livestreamed on the internet.



