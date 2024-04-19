Italy urges clear G7 message for de-escalation in Mideast

Italy's foreign minister on Friday urged fellow G7 countries to deliver a clear message for de-escalation in the Middle East.

"This morning we decided to tackle the Iran issue immediately. I wanted there to be a clear message from the G7," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told reporters at the end of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Capri, Italy, hours after news of another apparent Israeli attack on Iran, continuing a tit-for-tat cycle.

He added: "We call on all parties to make a positive contribution."

He also called all parties to avoid escalation in the Middle East.

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated last weekend after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack in response to an April 1 airstrike on its consulate in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers, including two top-ranking commanders.

In retaliation, Israel reportedly carried out a "limited strike" inside Iran early Friday morning, which according to Israeli media reports "was meant to send a signal rather than cause damage."

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, and there has been no official comment by the authorities.

Iranian authorities also downplayed the reports, and said the sound of explosions heard in the city of Isfahan was the result of Iranian air defense systems firing at "suspicious objects."