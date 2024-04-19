IRELAND DISAPPOINTED AFTER SECURITY COUNCIL FAILS TO PASS DRAFT RESOLUTION DEMANDING PALESTINES FULL MEMBERSHIP AT UN

Ireland 'disappointed' after Security Council fails to pass draft resolution demanding Palestine's full membership at UN

Alternate Representative of the U.S. Robert A. Wood raises his hand to indicate his vote against United Nations membership for Palestine during a Security Council meeting at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 18 April 2024. (EPA)

Ireland is "disappointed" at failure of Security Council vote demanding Palestine's full membership at UN, the country's foreign minister said Thursday.

"Disappointed at outcome of UN Security Council vote on Palestinian UN membership. It is past time for Palestine to take its rightful place amongst the nations of the world," Micheal Martin wrote on X.

His reaction came just after the U.S. vetoes UN Security Council draft resolution that demanding Palestine's full membership at the UN.

The membership was blocked with a vote of 12 in favor and two abstentions, including the UK and Switzerland.

"Ireland fully supports UN membership and will vote in favour of any UNGA resolution to that end," he added.

Ireland is among a few European nations, including Spain that already committed to recognizing the Palestinian state.