Footage shows Israeli army dog attacking a Palestinian man in his bed in West Bank

Footage that emerged on Friday showed a dog attacking a Palestinian man in his bed during an Israeli military operation to arrest the young individual in the West Bank.

Local sources told Anadolu that the incident "occurred at dawn on Friday in the Shweika suburb near the city of Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank."

Witnesses said the detainee was the young man Aseed Taha, without providing further details.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 34,000 Palestinians following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 468 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 4,800 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





