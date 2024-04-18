Kremlin blasts United States for profiting from Ukraine war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday accused the US of profiting from the war in Ukraine, saying for this purpose Washington pushes Kyiv to continue fighting despite enduring losses.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said no matter who heads the US, any new leader will take actions to extend the conflict that began more than two years ago.

"Due to their internal political differences, Washington is looking for different modalities in order to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. In any case, under any regime of providing this assistance, de facto we are talking about provoking Ukraine to further hostilities to the last Ukrainian with guaranteed profits for the US," he added.

The spokesman criticized the recent shift in US policy regarding financial assistance to Ukraine, particularly concerning credit aid.

"Not only Ukraine is obligated to secure American profit, but it is also being plunged into debt -- a reflection of the US' favored colonial approach," he stressed.

Peskov emphasized that despite the financial aid ostensibly directed towards Ukraine, a significant portion ultimately remains within the US defense industry, as a considerable portion of the funds earmarked for Ukraine's needs ends up being channeled into domestic orders.

"It's worth noting that a substantial portion of the allocated funds ultimately enriches the US military-industrial complex, subsequently returning to the American government through taxation," he said.

According to the spokesman's assessment, such aid is unlikely to significantly alter the course of events on the battlefield, which is currently "unfavorable" for the Ukrainian troops.

Mike Johnson, speaker of the US House of Representatives, has announced plans for financial assistance totaling $61 billion, contingent on the passing of a separate bill. According to him, these funds would primarily serve to bolster the US' own military reserves.

The proposed bill in Congress outlines provisions for US aid to Ukraine, directing President Joe Biden to engage in negotiations with Ukrainian authorities regarding the reimbursement of economic assistance provided by Washington.

Turning to media reports that two Russian citizens were arrested in Germany on spy allegations, Peskov said he had no information about it.

Asked about the arrest of a Russian businessman villa in France, Peskov said any encroachment on private property is "illegal and a violation of laws."

With such actions, the French authorities are undermining the foundations of their legal system, he stressed.