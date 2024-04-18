IRISH JOURNALIST ATTEMPTS CITIZENS ARREST OF EUS VON DER LEYEN OVER COMPLICITY IN GAZA CRISIS

Irish journalist and author David Cronin attempted to put European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen under "citizen's arrest" during the European Defense and Security Summit in Brussels on Wednesday, charging her with "aiding a genocide in Gaza."

Cronin, an associate editor of The Electronic Intifada, a website focused on Palestine, and a prominent voice on the Israel-Palestine issue, interrupted von der Leyen's speech at the summit to make his accusations public.

"Ms. von der Leyen, this is a citizen's arrest. You stand accused of aiding genocide in Gaza. You have expressed full support to Israel at the onset of this genocide. The blood of Palestinian children is on your hands. You are a criminal, Ms. von der Leyen. You shouldn't be here; you should be in The Hague. You should not run for re-election," he declared loudly before being escorted out of the venue amid chants of "Free Palestine."

It was not the first time that Cronin has taken such action.

Previously, he targeted former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman in similar incidents.

Cronin, in an earlier statement to Anadolu, had condemned the situation in Gaza.

"The situation in Gaza did not begin on Oct. 7. It is a colonial process that began in the early 20th century, sponsored by the imperialist power of the time, the UK, and has continued until today, turning into a hideous genocide. Military forces occupying the lands of another people, like Israel, have no rights, only responsibilities."

Israel has waged a military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October which killed nearly 1,200 people.



Nearly 33,900 Palestinians have since been killed and 76,664 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.



Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.



The war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.



Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered it to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.