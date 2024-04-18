 Contact Us
News World Iran could review its 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israeli threats - commander

Iran could review its 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israeli threats - commander

According to a high-ranking commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Iran may reconsider its "nuclear doctrine" due to ongoing threats from Israel. This has sparked worries about the intentions behind Tehran's nuclear program, despite their repeated claims that it is solely for peaceful purposes.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 18,2024
Subscribe
IRAN COULD REVIEW ITS NUCLEAR DOCTRINE AMID ISRAELI THREATS - COMMANDER

Iran could review its "nuclear doctrine" amid Israeli threats, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Thursday, raising concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme which it has always said was strictly for peaceful purposes.

"A review of our nuclear doctrine and politics as well as considerations previously communicated is entirely possible," Ahmad Haghtalab, the commander in charge of nuclear security, said according to semi-official Tasnim news agency

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last say on Tehran's nuclear programme, which the West suspects has military purposes.

Khamenei has said on numerous occasions that Tehran has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.