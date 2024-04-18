Flights gradually resume at Dubai Airport after heavy rains

Flights gradually resumed at Dubai Airport on Thursday following heavy rainfall and severe storms that disrupted life in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, the airport authority said Terminal 3 was reopened for flights for the Emirates and Flydubai airline companies.

It said inbound flights of international airlines were also resumed at Terminal 1.

"Passengers are urged to contact their airline for the latest information on flight status," it said. "We are working to process guests as quickly as possible and get everyone traveling to their destination."

The airport was plunged into chaos earlier this week when heavy rainfall and severe storms forced numerous flights to be canceled, delayed and diverted to other airports.

The UAE authorities dubbed the rainfall in the country as the largest in 75 years.







