EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL WARNS WERE ON EDGE OF WAR IN MIDDLE EAST

In a stark warning issued during a gathering of G7 foreign ministers, the EU foreign policy chief on Thursday voiced grave concerns over the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, saying they have led the world to the brink of war.

Speaking to reporters, Josep Borrell painted a bleak picture, cautioning that the current course of events could lead to a full-blown regional conflict with far-reaching consequences.

"I don't want to exaggerate but we are on the edge of a war, a regional war in the Middle East, which will be sending shockwaves to the rest of the world, and in particular to Europe. So stop it," he said.

He also reiterated the EU's commitment to imposing additional sanctions on Iran in response to its recent actions.

However, he also directed a pointed message towards Israel, urging restraint and warning against any actions that could further exacerbate the volatile situation.

Tension is running high in the Middle East as Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital.

It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies-the US, France and the UK.

Iran claimed that some targets were hit. Israel, in turn, said it would respond to Iran's attack, despite a chorus of world leaders imploring it to hold back.