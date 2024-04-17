UN special envoy for Libya announces resignation

The UN's special envoy for Libya announced Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Abdoulaye Bathily told reporters at the UN that the situation in Libya has deteriorated in recent months and cited two reasons.

"The first one is the lack of political will and good faith by two major Libyan actors who are comfortable with the current stalemate, which has been going on in Libya since 2011," he said, adding the second is "the emerging international dynamic and regional dynamics."

Emphasizing that Libya has turned into a "battleground," Bathily noted that external actors are active in the country.

He warned about Libya coming to the brink of losing its sovereignty and stressed that the UN has been trying to prevent it, but efforts by external actors are undermining the UN's efforts.

Noting the significant role of the UN Security Council, Bathily said it "should take responsibility, because it is the Security Council in 2011 that decided to intervene in Libya."

"And up until now, instead of the situation improving, it is worsening in spite of all the efforts, lack of coordination of member states."

Bathily cited current circumstances and noted it is not possible for the UN to successfully work toward a solution.

"I did tender my resignation to the secretary general...it's up to the secretary general to draw the conclusions," he added.

GUTERRES ACCEPTS BATHILY'S RESIGNATION



Meanwhile, Guterres accepted Bathily's resignation.

"The Secretary-General is grateful to SRSG Bathily for his leadership of UNSMIL and for his tireless efforts to restore peace and stability to Libya," said a statement by the UN.

Guterres also reiterated that the UN is committed to continuing to support the Libyan-led and owned political process, according to the statement.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The country has since been divided into two parts. One is governed by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, and the other by Benghazi-based military commander Khalifa Haftar.



















