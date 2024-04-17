Kremlin says Russian, Turkish presidents constantly stay in touch

Russian and Turkish presidents discuss matters pertaining to their countries during their telephone conversations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stay in touch and compensate the absence of in-person meetings with phone talks.

"We are trying to inform you as fully as possible about the content of these phone conversations, but, of course, they are mainly talking about bilateral relations. We have developed economic relations (with Türkiye), have many joint projects, and, unfortunately, the situation around our countries leaves much to be desired, so this always becomes a topic for discussions," he said.

As for the date of a personal meeting, it is yet to be determined, the delay is related to the elections that took place in March in both Russia and Türkiye, he added.

Turning to the Iranian-Israeli tensions provoked by the exchange of missile strikes, Peskov said Russia maintains contacts with Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Commenting on the contentious Georgian legislation regarding foreign agents, Peskov dismissed any parallels drawn with Russian laws, emphasizing that the concept of foreign agents originated in the U.S.

"There is no way to link this bill or the desire to secure Georgia's domestic policy with some kind of Russian influence," he stressed.

The spokesman emphasized that the bill reflects Georgia's efforts to safeguard its domestic policies, refuting any suggestion of Russian influence. He noted that external forces are likely fueling protests against the new legislation.

The Georgian parliament is deliberating on a bill aimed at curbing foreign influence and lobbying, a move that has sparked significant criticism from the West. The legislative process has been marked by parliamentary scuffles and street demonstrations.