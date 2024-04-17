At least 17 killed, 60 injured in Russian missile attack in Ukraine’s Chernihiv

At least 17 people were killed and 60 injured Wednesday in a Russian missile attack in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine.

"According to updated information, 17 people died, including two people who died in the hospital. In addition, 60 people were injured, including three children," Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) said on Telegram.

DSNS said search and rescue operations are ongoing and indicated that psychological assistance was provided to 58 people.

An eight-story building was destroyed, while four high-rise buildings, a hospital, a higher education institution and dozens of cars were damaged, Deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

"This would not have happened if Ukraine had received a sufficient number of air defense systems and if the world's determination to counter Russian terror had been sufficient," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

Those comments were echoed by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said officials had seen what "reliable protection of human lives from missiles" looked like in the Middle East three days prior.

Russian authorities have not commented on the attack.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which broke out in February 2022, has claimed the lives of at least 10,500 civilians and injured more than 20,000 others, according to UN figures.